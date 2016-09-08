BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Science Applications International Corp
* SAIC announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.095 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.