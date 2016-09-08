BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc
* Intrawest reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Sees 2017 total segment revenue $555 million - $585 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.49
* Sees 2017 net income attributable to Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc. Of $20 million - $30 million
* Qtrly revenue $65.1 million versus $70.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.47, revenue view $58.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY revenue view $582.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.