BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Lumenpulse Inc
* Lumenpulse reports first quarter of fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to c$45.3 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Reaffirming long-term guidance for revenues and adjusted EBITDA and fiscal 2017 financial outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view c$0.59, revenue view c$230.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$49.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.