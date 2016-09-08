BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Supervalu Inc
* Supervalu comments on full year outlook
* Supervalu inc says full year adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately 5.0% lower than last year
* Do not expect any meaningful customer losses for remainder of this fiscal year
* Q2 performance of company's retail segment has been impacted to a greater than anticipated degree
* Says Q2 business performance in its retail and save-a-lot segments has been "softer than previously anticipated"
* Expects Q2 identical store sales percentage for its retail stores and for save-a-lot's store network will be lower than Q1
* Retail segment impacted to greater than expected degree by competitive openings,challenging sales,operating environment for stores in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.