BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 NCI Building Systems Inc
* NCI Building Systems announces new $50 million stock repurchase program
* As of July 2016, company had repurchased $56.3 million of common stock under previously announced stock repurchase program
* Expects to finance any repurchases from a combination of cash on hand and cash provided by operating activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.