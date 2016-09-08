BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Accenture Plc:
* Accenture Federal Services awarded U.S. Veterans affairs T4NG technology services contract
* Accenture Federal Services contract award has base ordering period of 5 yrs and one 5 year option period, with potential value of up to $22.3 billion
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.