Sept 8 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance provides update on its pending acquisition of Rite Aid

* Expects that most likely outcome will be that parties will be required to divest more than 500 stores

* Walgreens Boots Alliance is exploring potential divestiture remedies to address certain issues raised in discussions with Federal Trade Commission(FTC)

* Continues to believe that acquisition will close in second half of calendar 2016

* Continues to expect that fewer than 1,000 stores will be required to be divested

* Continues to expect that acquisition will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year after closing of transaction

* Continues to expect that it will realize synergies from deal in excess of $1 billion, to be realized within 3 to 4 yrs of closing