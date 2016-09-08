Sept 8 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens Boots Alliance provides update on its pending
acquisition of Rite Aid
* Expects that most likely outcome will be that parties will
be required to divest more than 500 stores
* Walgreens Boots Alliance is exploring potential
divestiture remedies to address certain issues raised in
discussions with Federal Trade Commission(FTC)
* Continues to believe that acquisition will close in second
half of calendar 2016
* Continues to expect that fewer than 1,000 stores will be
required to be divested
* Continues to expect that acquisition will be accretive to
adjusted earnings per share in first full year after closing of
transaction
* Continues to expect that it will realize synergies from
deal in excess of $1 billion, to be realized within 3 to 4 yrs
of closing
