Sept 8 Pultegroup Inc :
* Pultegroup appoints Bill Pulte, grandson of company's
founder, to its board of directors
* Entered into an agreement with company founder William J.
Pulte and certain related parties
* Agreement provides, signatories will vote in favor of
board nominees, so long as founder's grandson Bill Pulte serves
on board
* Signatories to agreement own an aggregate of 30.7 million,
or approximately 9.0%, of currently outstanding shares of
company
* Debra Kelly-Ennis to retire from Pultegroup board
