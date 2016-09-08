Sept 8 Pultegroup Inc :

* Pultegroup appoints Bill Pulte, grandson of company's founder, to its board of directors

* Entered into an agreement with company founder William J. Pulte and certain related parties

* Agreement provides, signatories will vote in favor of board nominees, so long as founder's grandson Bill Pulte serves on board

* Signatories to agreement own an aggregate of 30.7 million, or approximately 9.0%, of currently outstanding shares of company

* Debra Kelly-Ennis to retire from Pultegroup board