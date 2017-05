Sept 8 Pfizer Inc

* Antolrx, Inc. announces Series A equity funding from Pfizer, JDRF and Orion Equity Partners, LLC to develop targeted Nanoparticle Tolerance Therapeutics

* Antolrx Inc says parties will provide $4 mln over 2 yrs to fund R&D Of Antolrx's Antigen-Specific targeted Nanoparticle Tolerance Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: