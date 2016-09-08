BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Clifton Bancorp Inc
* Clifton Bancorp Inc. to expand stock repurchase program
* Says expanded its stock repurchase program by authorizing purchase of an additional 1.15 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing