BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix, cuts in Fleetcor
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
Sept 8 Alexandria Minerals Corp :
* Alexandria Minerals appoints Gary O'Connor to board of directors
* John Thomas has resigned from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp