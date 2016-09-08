BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix, cuts in Fleetcor
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
Sept 8 Lear Corp :
* Press Release - Lear enters into a strategic partnership with Tempronics and secures exclusive rights to thermoelectric seat heating and cooling technology for use in automotive applications
* Says obtained a minority equity interest in Tempronics
* Under partnership co secured exclusive rights to tempronics' thermoelectric seat heating, cooling technology for automotive applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp