BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix, cuts in Fleetcor
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
Sept 8 Ford Motor Company
* Ford names john s. Weinberg to board of directors
* Ford motor co says election of john s. Weinberg to company's board of directors, effective oct. 1
* Ford motor co says john weinberg, is a retired vice chairman of goldman sachs group
* Ford motor co says weinberg will serve on ford board of directors' nominating and governance, sustainability and innovation, and finance committees Source text for Eikon:
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp