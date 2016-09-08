BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon for a purchase price of about $7.2 bln
* Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)
Sept 8 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $8.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)
* Applied industrial technologies cfo mark o. Eisele to retire; david k. Wells named successor