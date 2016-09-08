BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Zumiez Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.26
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $209 million to $213 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $206.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company currently intends to open about 29 new stores in fiscal 2016, including up to 6 stores in Canada and 7 stores in Europe
* Total net sales for four-week period ended August 27, 2016 increased 2.6 percent to $89.5 million, versus $87.3 million for four-week period ended August 29, 2015
* Comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent for four-week period ended August 27, 2016 versus decrease of 10.7 percent for four-week period ended August 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.