Sept 8 Zumiez Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.26

* Q2 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $209 million to $213 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $206.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company currently intends to open about 29 new stores in fiscal 2016, including up to 6 stores in Canada and 7 stores in Europe

* Total net sales for four-week period ended August 27, 2016 increased 2.6 percent to $89.5 million, versus $87.3 million for four-week period ended August 29, 2015

* Comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent for four-week period ended August 27, 2016 versus decrease of 10.7 percent for four-week period ended August 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: