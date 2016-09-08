BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
(Corrects headline to say that Kevin Burns is the company's CFO and COO, not the CEO. The CEO is not resigning)
Sept 8 iCAD Inc
* Kevin Burns, president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is resigning from company effective September 23, 2016
* Scott Areglado, vice president and corporate controller, has assumed position of interim chief financial officer
* Company is completing an executive search process for a permanent replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States