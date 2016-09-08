Sept 8 Korn Ferry International

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.62

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 FY'17 fee revenue is expected to be in range of $380 million and $400 million

* Q1 total revenue $392.9 million versus $279.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $387.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: