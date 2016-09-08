BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Korn Ferry International
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.62
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 FY'17 fee revenue is expected to be in range of $380 million and $400 million
* Q1 total revenue $392.9 million versus $279.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $387.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.