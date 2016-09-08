Sept 8 Vince Holding Corp
* Vince Holding Corp. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q2 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million
* Sees full-year 2016 sales $290 million to $305 million
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.06
* Sees full-year comparable sales growth inclusive of
ecommerce sales in flat to low-single digit range
* Full-year 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be
between $12.5 million and $14.5 million
* Full-year 2016 gross margin is now expected to be
approximately 46.2 percent
