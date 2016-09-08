BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Swift Transportation Co
* Founder and CEO of Swift Transportation Company announces retirement
* Swift Transportation Co says Richard Stocking appointed president and CEO
* Swift Transportation says Jerry Moyes to retire
* During transition period, until December 31,2016, Moyes and Stocking will serve as co-CEOs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.