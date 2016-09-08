Sept 8 Aurion Resources Ltd

* Announces private placement of $2.525 million

* Proceeds of proposed financing will be used for advancing its existing portfolio of 100 percent owned projects in Finland, project generation

* Will comprise brokered financing tranche of $1 million, non-brokered tranche of $1.5 million

* Financing will comprise of 6.3 million shares at a price of c$0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: