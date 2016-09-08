BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Copa Holdings Sa
* Copa holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for august 2016
* August load factor 83.7 percent, up 7.3 points
* For month of august 2016, copa holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (rpms) increased 13.2% year over year
* Copa holdings sa says august rpm of 1,564 million, up 13.2 percent
* For august 2016, available seat miles were 1,869.1 million, up 3.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.