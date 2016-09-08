BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Sterling Resources Ltd
* Announces gas trading and services agreement
* Says agreement replaces gas trading and services agreement with Vitol SA which expires on October 1, 2016
* Agreement is valid for a minimum two year period with gas made available to BGT commencing October 1, 2016
* Says entrance into a gas sales agreement with British Gas Trading Limited, a subsidiary of Centrica Plc
* Deal provides co's share of Breagh nominated gas volumes to be sold on a day ahead basis to uk reference price at national balancing point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.