BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Reitmans Canada Ltd
* quarterly sales for three months ended July 30, 2016 were $254.4 million as compared with $253.0 million for three months ended August 1, 2015
* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.