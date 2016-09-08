Sept 8 Bemis Company Inc

* Bemis announces senior notes offering

* Priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.10 percent senior notes due 2026

* Company will pay interest on notes semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2017

* Bemis intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: