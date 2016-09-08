BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for April
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
Sept 8 Bemis Company Inc
* Bemis announces senior notes offering
* Priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.10 percent senior notes due 2026
* Company will pay interest on notes semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2017
* Bemis intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Credit card charge-offs 2.34 percent in April versus 2.88 percent in March - SEC filing
May 15 Buyout firm Advent International Corp and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co are considering making an offer for German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG , Bloomberg reported on Monday.