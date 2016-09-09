Sept 8 PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy announces pricing and upsizing of public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

* Says priced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 7.9 million shares of its common stock

* Says total gross proceeds of approximately $500 million from public offering

* Says total gross proceeds public offering also include $175 million of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Says notes will mature on September 15, 2021