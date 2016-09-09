Sept 9 BRP Inc

* Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Second Quarter results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.61

* Q2 revenue c$856 million versus i/b/e/s view c$814.2 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 8 percent

* Sees 2017 normalized earnings per share $1.82 to $1.92

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $190 million to $205 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$1.82, revenue view c$4.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As part of patent infringement lawsuits involving co and one of is competitors, decision rendered by trial judge to award additional damages

* Says consequently, company recorded an additional $43 million expense during quarter regarding infringement lawsuit damages payment