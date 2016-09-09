Sept 9 Investment Technology Group Inc :

* ITG releases August 2016 U.S. trading volumes

* August 2016 U.S. trading volume was 2.5 billion shares and average daily volume (ADV) was 107 million shares

* Average daily trading commissions in august in ITG's Canadian, European, Asia Pacific businesses down 14% in U.S. dollar terms on combined basis

* Reported U.S. trading volume of 2.2 billion shares and ADV of 112 million shares in July 2016