Sept 9 Brady Corp

* Q4 sales $282.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $282.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Anticipates organic sales to range from a low single-digit decline to slightly positive growth for year ending july 31, 2017

* Expects fy earnings per diluted class a common share to range from $1.55 to $1.70

* Fy earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S