Sept 9 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko mining inc. Announces c$27.5 million bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis by way of private placement, 10 million shares of co at a price of c$2.75per share

* Says intends to use net proceeds of offering to continue exploration and development of windfall lake gold project