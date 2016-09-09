UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.25 million common shares priced at $20.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)