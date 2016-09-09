Sept 9 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc
* Hovnanian Enterprises reports fiscal 2016 third quarter
results
* Q3 revenue rose 32.6 percent to $716.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Guidance for all of fiscal 2016 for total revenues is
expected to be between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $200
million and $225 million
* Income before income taxes excluding charges expected to
be between $25 million and $35 million for all of fiscal 2016
