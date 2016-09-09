Sept 9 IDM Mining Ltd:

* Idm mining announces private placement

* To sell by way of a private placement units of company and flow-through shares for gross proceeds of up to C$5 million

* Each unit offered at price of $0.17 and will be comprised of one common share of company and one half of one common share purchase warrant

* Proceeds shall be primarily used for additional resource expansion drilling, exploration, permitting at red mountain project Source text for Eikon: