Sept 9 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* Says Martin Agard named chief financial officer

* Says Christopher Thomsen appointed senior vice president and chief information officer

* Co says Greg Whirley to continue to serve as senior vice president, finance

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc says Agard joins Lumber Liquidators from Kohler Company, where he most recently served as chief financial officer