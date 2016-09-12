Sept 12 Agrium Inc
* Agrium and PotashCorp to combine in merger of equals to
create a world-Class integrated global supplier of crop inputs
* New company to be named prior to transaction's closing
* Registered head office in Saskatoon, with Canadian
corporate offices in both Calgary and Saskatoon
* PotashCorp shareholders will receive 0.400 common shares
of new company for each common share of PotashCorp they own
* Agrium shareholders will receive 2.230 common shares of
new company for each common share of Agrium they own
* Upon closing of transaction, Jochen Tilk will serve as
executive chairman, and Chuck Magro will serve as chief
executive officer
* PotashCorp shareholders will own about 52 percent of new
co, Agrium shareholders will own about 48 percent on fully
diluted basis
* On a 2015 pro forma basis, new company would have had net
revenue of approximately us$20.6 billion and EBITDA of us$4.7
billion before synergies
* New company's board of directors will have equal
representation
* Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as joint financial
advisor to Agrium and PotashCorp
* Agrium inc says combination of both companies expected to
generate up to US$500 million of annual operating synergies
* Synergies imply value creation for combined enterprise of
up to us$5 billion, or a 20 percent increase above combined
market capitalizations on august 29, 2016
* BofA Merrill lynch and RBC capital markets are serving as
financial advisors to PotashCorp
* Agrium Inc says new company will remain committed to
Canpotex
* Barclays capital inc and CIBC capital markets are serving
as financial advisors
* Transaction will be implemented by way of a plan of
arrangement under Canada business corporations act; expected to
close during mid-2017
