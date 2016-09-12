CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
Sept 12 Eagle Materials Inc :
* Eagle Materials Inc. announces a definitive agreement to acquire Cemex's Fairborn cement plant and related assets
* Purchase price is $400 million
* Says following close and financing of transaction, Eagle is expected to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 2.0x
* Anticipates certain tax benefits arising from transaction, net present value of which is expected to be about $50 million
* Deal will increase Eagle's US cement capacity by roughly 20% and is expected to be accretive to earnings immediately post-closing
* Eagle intends to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing bank credit facility
* Calendar 2016 revenue and EBITDA for acquired assets is estimated to be $79 million and $33 million, respectively
* Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Eagle Materials Inc. on this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017