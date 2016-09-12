BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Gramercy Property Trust
* Announces sale of six asset office portfolio for $187.5 million - formation of partnership with TPG Real Estate
* Says following this sale, company has disposed of approximately $1.4 billion of non-core assets in 2016
* Partnership, Strategic Office Partners, will be initially financed with a $200 million non-recourse secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.