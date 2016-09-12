Sept 12 Gramercy Property Trust

* Announces sale of six asset office portfolio for $187.5 million - formation of partnership with TPG Real Estate

* Says following this sale, company has disposed of approximately $1.4 billion of non-core assets in 2016

* Partnership, Strategic Office Partners, will be initially financed with a $200 million non-recourse secured credit facility