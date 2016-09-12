Sept 12 Richmont Mines Inc :

* Richmont Mines announces positive revisions to 2016 guidance

* Says company-wide annual gold production guidance estimates have increased to between 98,000 and 106,000 ounces

* Richmont Mines Inc says potential production increase at Island Gold of up to 45% over 2015

* Revising Canadian to US dollar exchange rate assumptions to 1.33 Canadian dollars to US dollar for period January to June

* Company-wide annual cash cost guidance estimates have decreased to between $885 and $945 per ounce (US$675 and US$720 per ounce)

* Company-wide annual exploration expenditure guidance estimates have increased to $17.1 million (US$13.1 million), from $15.5 million

* Annual project capital investment guidance estimates for Island Gold mine have increased to $46.1 million (US$35.2 million)

* Annual project capital investment guidance estimates for Island Gold mine have increased to $46.1 million (US$35.2 million)

* Company-wide annual sustaining capital investment guidance estimates have increased to $25.9 million (US$19.7 million), from $24.1 million