CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Catalyst Paper Corp :
* Catalyst announces resignation of its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
* Frank De Costanzo, Senior Vice President and CFO is leaving company to pursue a CFO position with another organization
* Gerrie Kotze, company's Corporate Controller has been named as Vice president, Finance to replace Costanzo on an interim basis
* Says search for de Costanzo's successor will begin shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017