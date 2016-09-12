Sept 12 Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity raises $305 million in latest cash equity financing

* Says transaction also included a fully amortizing, 18 year loan that was syndicated to five high-quality institutional investors

* A private investment fund affiliated with Quantum Strategic Partners and advised by Soros Fund Management Llc provided equity investment

* Financing is non-recourse to Solarcity