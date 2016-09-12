Sept 12 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines group reports August traffic

* August passenger load factor 82.9 percent, down 3.6 points

* August total capacity was 24.7 billion available seat miles (asms), up 1.4 percent versus August 2015

* Continues to expect its Q3 2016 total revenue per available seat mile to be down approximately 3.0 to 5.0 percent year-over-year

* Continues to expect its Q3 pretax margin excluding special items to be between 12 and 14 percent

* Says August total revenue passenger miles 20.44 billion versus 21.02 billion

* Says August total available seat miles 24.66 billion versus 24.30 billion