CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Tesaro Inc
* Tesaro receives FDA fast track designation for niraparib and initiates rolling NDA submission
* Marketing authorization application for niraparib is planned for submission to European Medicines Agency in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017