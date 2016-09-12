Sept 12 Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for August 2016

* Says OTC average daily volume(1) of $8.3 billion for august, down 17.6% from July 2016 and 54.9% from August 2015

* Says OTC trading volume(1) of $191.9 billion for August, a decrease of 9.8% from July 2016 and 50.6% from August 2015

* Says active OTC accounts(2) of 135,634 for August, a decrease of 2.4% from July 2016 and 10.0% from August 2015

* Says futures contracts of 650,230 for August, up 9.7% from July 2016 and a decrease of 11.9% from August 2015