BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Gain Capital Holdings Inc
* Gain Capital announces monthly metrics for August 2016
* Says OTC average daily volume(1) of $8.3 billion for august, down 17.6% from July 2016 and 54.9% from August 2015
* Says OTC trading volume(1) of $191.9 billion for August, a decrease of 9.8% from July 2016 and 50.6% from August 2015
* Says active OTC accounts(2) of 135,634 for August, a decrease of 2.4% from July 2016 and 10.0% from August 2015
* Says futures contracts of 650,230 for August, up 9.7% from July 2016 and a decrease of 11.9% from August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.