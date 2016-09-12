Sept 12 Td Ameritrade Holding Corp

* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 425,000 client trades per day in August 2016, down 21 percent from August 2015 and down 6 percent from July 2016

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says $765.4 billion in total client assets as of August 31, 2016, up 13 percent from August 2015 and up 1 percent from July 2016

* Average spread-based balances of $111 billion, up 12 percent from August 2015 and up 2 percent from July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: