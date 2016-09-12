Sept 12 Energy Fuels Inc

* Energy Fuels provides operational update and uranium production guidance for 2017

* Expects to maintain production at reduced levels or lower, including 950,000 pounds of u(3)o(8) in 2016; 800,000 pounds of u(3)o(8) in 2017

* Says over 65 pct of company's 2016 and 2017 production is contracted at well above current market prices for those years