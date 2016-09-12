CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Passur Aerospace Inc
* Quarterly revenue rose 18 percent to $3.827 million
* passur aerospace reports 18% and 20% revenue increases for the three month and nine month periods ended july 31, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017