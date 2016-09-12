BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Mack-Cali Realty Corp
* Cali announces goals and accomplishments as part of strategic plan update
* Cali realty says is targeting an increased leased percentage of office portfolio to 90 percent by year-end 2016, and to 93 percent in 2017
* Cali realty expects to further reduce expenses in office operations and reduce credit costs through refinancing opportunities in 2016 and 2017
* Over next 12 to 18 months Mack-Cali plans to upgrade existing amenities and enhance offerings with six major capital investment programs
* Says among projects is approximate $50 to $75 million transformation and reimagination of harborside Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.