CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Atos :
* Atos to acquire Anthelio Healthcare Solutions
* Deal for an enterprise value of $275 million
* Acquisition fully financed by cash
* Intended acquisition received unanimous support of both atos and anthelio boards of directors
* Transaction is expected to close before end of september 2016.
* Atos is acquiring anthelio from Actis a leading London-based growth markets investment firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017