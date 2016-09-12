Sept 12 Atos :

* Atos to acquire Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

* Deal for an enterprise value of $275 million

* Acquisition fully financed by cash

* Intended acquisition received unanimous support of both atos and anthelio boards of directors

* Transaction is expected to close before end of september 2016.

* Atos is acquiring anthelio from Actis a leading London-based growth markets investment firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)