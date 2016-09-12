Sept 12 Supersonic Imagine SA :

* Supersonic imagine announces its results for the first half of 2016

* As of June 30, company had a cash position of 19.2 million euros ($21.56 million) (versus 29.5 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2015)

* H1 gross margin 4.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 6.2 million euros versus loss of 7.0 million year ago See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)