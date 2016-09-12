Sept 12 Becker Milk Co Ltd

* The Becker Milk Company Limited -Quarterly adjusted FFO per share C$0.16

* The Becker Milk Company Limited -Q1 earnings per share C$0.08

* The Becker Milk Company Limited-Quarterly revenue C$938,200 versus C$994,800

* The Becker Milk Company Limited-Declared the regular semi-annual dividend on Class B special and common shares of 40 cents per share