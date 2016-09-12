CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Lendingclub Corp :
* Lending club names industry veteran Thomas Casey as chief financial officer
* Casey will join as chief financial officer, effective september 19, 2016
* Brad coleman will remain in his role as principal accounting officer and corporate controller reporting into tom casey
* Casey joins lending club most recently from acelity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017